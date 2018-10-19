Letter: Part of our freedom is the ability to protest

A letter writer insists that because people fought and died to protect our freedoms, those freedoms shouldn’t be enjoyed because it’s disrespectful.

There’s a lot of Constitution-bending to make sense of that. If we have freedom to practice our faith without persecution, does that mean we shouldn’t go to our sacred space of choice because someone died to protect that and it shows a lack of respect? Ridiculous.

All of our freedoms were given to us by men who led the fight to make us independent of English rule, and then have since been protected by our armed forces. To say that one of them is more important than another tells me that those of us who were born here don’t remember times and places where speaking one’s mind against the king meant imprisonment, practicing a faith other than Anglican could bring torture and death and gathering in groups was considered plotting against the ruling class.

All of the rights that are ours from birth were hard-earned by others, and we can be grateful for them and still be unpopular as we kneel during the anthem, practice Islam, and gather in groups to protest (peacefully). Don’t turn protest into treason, because it doesn’t work that way.

Protesting against a position which has nothing to do with soldiers is a ploy to turn our country back into a kingdom, where nothing is spoken that isn’t positive about conditions and leaders in our much-loved country. Or else.

Becky Arcese

Depew