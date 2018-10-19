Letter: Evangelical support is hard to understand
If evangelicals truly take the Bible seriously, which is the main objective of their religion, then why are they supporting Donald Trump? Trump has been proven to be an adulterer, a cheat, a bully with name calling, mocking people for the way they look and those with disabilities, a liar and much more.
This, in my opinion, goes completely against what evangelicals are supposed to believe. So please explain to me why they are supporting Trump.
James Bible
Cheektowaga
