Letter: Collins could take a page from the Edwards playbook

In 1991, Edwin Edwards was under investigation for bribery. He ran for governor of Louisiana against David Duke, a former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Edwards won the election. Bumper stickers without his name said “Vote for the Crook.” Perhaps Chris Collins should also embrace his status as an indicted alleged crook with similar bumper stickers. Who knows? It might even work.

Edwards was convicted of racketeering in 2000.

Thomas Keating

North Tonawanda