Lancaster cell tower built in days, much to the surprise of residents

A 160-foot telecommunications tower was constructed in two days this week near a Lancaster subdivision, according to unhappy homeowners in Summerfield Farms off William Street.

“This whole thing went up in days, and none of us was given notice by the town,” said Mary Beth Aquiline, who resides about 500 feet from the tower.

Notice of the project was posted at the Lancaster Town Hall and published in the local weekly newspaper, said a town official.

The site plan for the project located at 5393 William was approved in January 2017, according to Town of Lancaster Planning Board documents.

“The federal government has taken the position the cell towers are a public utility and municipalities are almost powerless to stop them,” said Joseph Keefe, a member of the Planning Board who voted against the tower. "Down the road, if the tower becomes obsolete what are you going to do with it?”