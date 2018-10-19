Sears sets date for closing of Lakewood store, three area Kmarts

Sears has provided more details about the upcoming closing of a store in Lakewood, along with Kmarts in Niagara Falls, West Seneca and Batavia.

Sears this week announced the stores will close as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. All four stores are scheduled close on Jan. 31, affecting a total of 263 employees, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor.

The filing detailed the number of employees affected by each closing