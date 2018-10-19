Kenmore native in Halloween baking competition on Discovery Family

A Kenmore native and her sister-in-law are scheduled to appear at 9 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Discovery Family’s competition series, “Bake It Like Buddy.”

Heather Giordano Scibetta, a Kenmore native who now lives in Lockport, and her sister-in law Shannon Giordano will be facing off with another baking family in the series headlined by Buddy Valastro that is held at Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken, N.J.

According to a release, the series features contestants ranging from professionals to emerging chefs to passionate weekend bakers like Scibetta.

In the program, Valastro and two members of his team mentor and judge the contestants who have four hours to design, bake, and decorate a Halloween cake.

The winner can get a $1,000 cash prize, professional baking supplies and bragging rights.

