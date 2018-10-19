JOHLER, Genevieve "Jenny" (Blake)

Johler - Genevieve "Jenny" (nee Blake)

Age 92, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away peacefully, with her family, on March 3, 2018. Loving mother of Darlene Jaeger (Steve) and Roxanne Johler (Dennis Wildowsky). Adoring grandmother of Stephen F. Jaeger (Amanda), and great-grandmother of Carlie Hofmann, Ava Jaeger, and Brooke Jaeger. Jenny is survived by siblings, Dorothy A. Zlolnick (Buffalo, NY), Freda C. Tiberi (Buffalo, NY), Lois Rybarczyk (Robert) (Hamburg, NY), Joseph F. Blake (Angola, NY), and Francis Blake (Helen) (Derby, NY). Jenny was predeceased by husband Frederick J. Johler "Fred" (USN, Retired) and siblings, Virginia Zimpfer and Jacob Blake. Jenny spent her childhood and schooling in Buffalo, NY. She worked as a young secretary for the Air Force and a secretary for Remington Rand (where she was a show typist for business typewriters) during World War II, Secretary for the Mayor of New London, CT, Executive Secretary at the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard in Groton, CT, and she retired in 1980 and moved to Ocala, FL. Jenny served with her husband Fred Johler as a Navy wife for 20 years. Jenny was an original founding member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans of World War II Dolphinettes, joining the organization in Groton, CT. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:45 pm on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at the Fort Myer Old Post Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com