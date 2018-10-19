High School Extra: Hamburg boys soccer wins on overtime header

No. 1 falls in A-2

The mighty Maryvale Flyers have fallen in boys soccer.

Maryvale, the No. 1 seed in the A-2 playoffs, were upset in dominant fashion by the fourth-seeded Williamsville South Billies in the sectional semifinals.

South’s Benito Vilardo notched a hat trick, while Pat Hernandez recorded his second straight shutout in goal.

Williamsville South, making its first final appearance since 2014, will meet the second-seeded Lew-Port Lancers, who took care of third-seeded Iroquois Friday.

Jake Westadt scored twice, while Joey Zachary had four assists for the 15-2-1 Lancers. Robert Woods and Markus Johansson had Lew-Port’s other two goals.

Friday’s other semifinal action came in A-1, as Williamsville East defeated Grand Island, 3-1, while Hamburg bested Kenmore East, 1-0, in overtime. Gabe Mastrangelo scored the winner with 1:22 left in the second overtime.

“I had my assistant coach writing down our penalty kick tackers when we scored,” coach Tony Schiappa said.

Schiappa said Mastrangelo had the same chance in this spot last season, exactly one year ago, against eventual sectional champion Grand Island.

Mastrangelo was standing in the same spot, headed it to the same area of the net, but last season the Grand Island keeper came up with an incredible save, and the Vikings stormed down the field to score on the other end.

This time the ball went to the back of the net, and, as Schiappa put it, Hamburg got its justice.

Girls quarterfinals start

The AA, B-1, B-2 and C girls soccer divisions all started quarterfinal action on Friday, with B-2 providing the biggest upset.

Eden, the ninth seed, got goals from Kate Zimmerman and Alli Jacobs in a 2-1 victory against top-seeded Olmsted.

The Raiders will face Fredonia, who beat fifth-seeded Southwestern, 3-1.

Second seed Allegany-Limestone and third seed Akron will meet in the other semifinal.

Class AA was chalk, as the top four seeds advanced to the semifinal. Clarence put up the most lopsided score, as the Red Devils got two goals and two assists from Emma Faso in a 10-0 victory against Jamestown.

Clarence will play Frontier and Williamsville North will play Orchard Park next Friday.

In B-1, Alden, the sixth-seed, crushed third-seeded Buffalo Arts 13-0.

The Bulldogs will face seventh-seeded Olean, as the Huskies upset second-seeded City Honors, 3-2.

Albion will face East Aurora in the other semifinal.

Class C was also chalk, but it nearly wasn’t. It took overtime for top-seeded Portville to earn a 2-1 victory against ninth-seeded Falconer. Portville will face Frewsburg in one semifinal, while Maple Grove will play Holland in the other.

Tennis sectionals begin

The Section VI girls tennis sectional tournament kicked off on Friday, with the quarterfinals and semifinals taking place at the Lakewood YMCA in Jamestown.

In singles, Orchard Park’s Jesse Hollins will face Grand Island’s Kiesten Brown in one semifinal, while Fredonia’s Bernadette Gens will battle Lancaster’s Jaiden McKee in the other.

Two of the four pairings still alive in doubles hail from Clarence. The Red Devil duo of Ava Casell and Julia Laspro will meet Orchard Park’s Madigan Hummiston and Zoe Watson, while teammates Madeleine Eiss and Chloe Esch will face Lancaster’s Paige Szymusiak and Emma Weidman.

Another SO for Nichols

Nichols soccer goalie Bella Simoncelli tied a school record with her 10th shutout of the season in the Vikings’ 2-0 victory against Nardin. The Vikings moved to 16-1 overall and 7-1 in Monsignor Martin action.

Starpoint advances

Starpoint defeated East Aurora, 2-1, in the Class B prequarterfinals, the lone field hockey game on Friday. The Spartans advanced to play top-seeded Iroquois in the quarterfinals.