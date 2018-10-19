Fredonia woman, 36, involved in collision with patrol car

A Fredonia woman was involved in a collision Friday with a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Theona Szumigala, 36, was traveling north on Center Road in Sheridan when she struck the patrol vehicle operated by Sheriff's Deputy Joseph E. Hallmark, who was traveling on Straight Road in the town, the Sheriff's Office reported. Both vehicles went off the roadway after the collision.

Neither driver suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office, though Hallmark was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and Szumigala was transported by ambulance to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk for treatment of her injuries.

The Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to reconstruct the collision, which remained under investigation Friday, the Sheriff's Office said.