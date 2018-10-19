Fashion Friday: Meet shop owner Novi Paluch

Name: Novi Paluch, 44.

What she does: Founder/owner of Sasmita Batik Indonesia, which has been in the Market Arcade, 617 Main St., for eight years. The boutique specializes in handmade clothing, jewelry, fabrics and crafts from home industries mostly in Indonesia but also Cambodia and Thailand. A native of Indonesia, she lives in North Buffalo with her husband, Rocky. She loves to travel, takes kickboxing classes twice a week and also walks for exercise.

What she is wearing: A two-piece dress she designed, the top layer done in a batik parang motif. (The pattern’s suggested meanings include "to never give up," she said.) Her jewelry includes bracelets made with beads and Rudraksha seeds. Her peacock necklace with tassels is from Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Her earrings are from Mumbai, India. Her black pumps are from Kohl's. She also wears a Fitbit fitness tracker.

Signature pieces: “I always wear bracelets,” she said. Her favorite is a unisex bracelet from Bali she sells in her shop. “I was a tomboy growing up,” she said.

Fashion statement: She describes her style as “simple and elegant” and added: “I never do makeup. I don’t know how to do it. In my mind inner beauty is important. It makes you more expressive of yourself."

Last thing she bought: A multicolored tweed jacket with metallic threads she paid $25 for from Zara. She plans to wear it with jeans.

In the market for: Flat boots and a long coat.

