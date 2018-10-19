Duplicate Bridge: Oct. 20, 2018

The Buffalo Spooktacular Regional Tournament continues in the Adam’s Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., with games at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 20, and concludes Sunday, Oct. 21, with Swiss teams at 10 a.m. For more info, click this link. The Airport Bridge Club and the Bridge Center of Buffalo are closed today. Lockport Duplicate Bridge is open.

The Airport Bridge Club will offer extra points at all of its games Monday, Oct. 22, to next Saturday, Oct. 27, at no extra cost.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo has raised the master point limit for its Thursday afternoon game from 750 to 999 points. In addition, the club has moved up the start of its Thursday evening game to 7 p.m.

Tournament calendar

Niagara-on-the-Lake Fall Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 11. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Health & Senior Services Building, 2465 Bonadent Drive, Waterloo. Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11. For info, click this link.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 9.

2019

City of Toronto Sectional and City of Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 8, 2019. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, to Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, 2019, to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, 2019, and Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, 2019, and Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, to Monday, May 27, 2019.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, 2019, to Sunday, June 2, 2019. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, 2019, to Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, 2019, and Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, and Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Manfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, to Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Duplicate scores

Week of Oct. 8 to Oct. 14

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Judie Bailey and Paul Zittel, 61.61%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Ryan, 55.65%; B/C: Phyllis Wilkinson and Elsie Rogers; east-west, A: Nancy Kessler and Cleveland Fleming, 60.42%; Liz Clark and Alan Greer, 56.85%; Mike Silverman and Martin Pieterse, 56.25%; B: Gay Simpson and Joyce Greenspan, 53.87%; C: Gerry Hooley and Nelson Torre, 50.60%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A/B/C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59.52%; east-west, A: Art Matthies and Mike Silverman, 60.12%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 59.23%; B: Dorothy May and Dale Anderson, 52.08%; C: Marilyn Sultz and Mary Terrana, 45.83%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – A/B: Dorothy and Larry Soong, 57.64%; C: Sandy Scheff and Christine Malarkey, 55.91%; Denise Slattery and John Bava, 54.40%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: Denise Slattery and Bob Linn, 60.71%; Mike Ryan and Howard Foster, 60.12%; B: Paula Kotowski and Walt Olszewski, 57.14%; C: David Donaldson and Henry Porter, 49.11%; east-west, A: Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 65.34%; B: Nancy Kessler and Ross Markello, 57.14%; Margaret Zhou and Gay Simpson, 50.53%; C: Ron Henrikson and Art Schumacher, 50.26%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A/B/C: Bob Sommerstein and Ron Henrikson, 58.04%; east-west, A: Sandi England and Ken Meier, 56.55%; Joanne LaFay and Liz Clark, 55.95%; B: Gay Simpson and Denise Slattery, 50%; C: Martha and John Welte, 47.62%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Martha and John Welte, 66.20%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 65.28%; Barbara Libby and Liz Clark, 62.04%; B: Denise Slattery and Dale Anderson, 57.87%; Mary Terrana and Bill Boardman, 51.39%; C: Pawan Matta and Margaret Zhou, 43.52%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Jini and John Rubenstein, 68.71%; B: Beverly and Fred Isenberg, 62.50%; C: Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 55.23%; east-west, A: Judy Katz and Sandra Morrison, 62.16%; B: Marcia Wright and Ginger Maiman, 60.25%; Jane Roberts and Laurie Foster, 57.86%; Martha Quinn and Rose Bochiechio, 56.85%; C: Janet Desmon and JoAnne Nover, 54.80%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Open game. (Tie) Sharon Benz and Dian Petrov, Martha and John Welte, 65%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A/B/C: Helen Panza and Ed Drozen, 60.19%; Adrian Figliotti and Jo Nasoff-Fiton, 58.33%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. North-south, A/B: Patty Porter and Carol Roth, 60.12%; C: Carol Neuhaus and Pat Haynes, 51.79%; east-west, A: Ruth Nowatniak and Richard McGowan, 64.88%; B/C: Jini and John Rubenstein, 56.55%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Penny and Peter Shui, 62.96%; B: Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 59.72%; C: Bob Sommerstein and Larry Abate, 57.41%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – North-south, A/B: Ten-Pao Lee and Paul Morgante, 59.82%; Kamil Bishara and Gene Finton, 56.85%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – A: Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargesheimer, 64.58%; Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 58.33%; B/C: (tie) Terry Fraas and Rajarshi Roy, Penny and Peter Shui, 48.96%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Sunday afternoon – Swiss teams. Pat Rogers, Guy Puccio, Linda Burroughsfor and Davis Heussler, 94 victory points; Marilyn Wortzman, Jim Easton, Elaine Kurasiewicz and Sue Bergman, 78 vps; Jim McClure, Richard McGowan, Sharon Benz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 67 vps.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Dick and Pat Rasmus, 65.97%; Ken Meier and Joe Rooney, 59.72%; Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 59.03%; Sandi England and Joe Miranda, 56.25%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Davis Heussler and Ethan Xie, 58.37%; Donna Steffan and Fred Yellen, 56.81%; Sue Neubecker and Gene Finton, 53.48%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – North-south, Edna Fill and Ron Fill, 61.88%; Sam Grossman and Bob Lederhouse, 52.5%; east-west, Rajarshi Roy and Henry Chudy, 58.85%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Gay Simpson, 55.21%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Jim and Paula Jones, 60.84%; Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 55.07%; Jan O’Mara and Eugene Giorgini, 54.35%; Ed Harman and Bob Lederhouse, 52.54%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 47.73%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – North-south, Jim and Paula Jones, 62.08%; John and Barbara Scott, 58.75%; Sushil and Maria Amlani, 47.92%; east-west, Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 63.33%; Jim Lanzo and Paul Capen, 59.17%; Edith Moran and Anne Clancy, 47.50%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 58%; Joe and Bobbi Huber, 57%; east-west, Christine Whiting and David Young, 61%; Anita Fink and Freda Brummer, 58%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Joe Huber and Chuck Heimerl, 64%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 61%; east-west, Jeff Peters and Karen Synor, 58%; David Young and Tim Hartnett, 52%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Peter and Mary Ann Boyd-Bowman, 71.9%; Meena Rustgi and Sukhanand Jain, 56.9%; Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 51.9%; east-west, Perry Hoffman & Deepa Garg, 60%; Iris Friedman and Emily Wettlaufer, 58.1%; Joan Mack and Dick Munschauer, 51.9%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Lata Maheshwari and Bill Adolf, 64%; Kathy Borcik and Bill Wesley, 63%; George Dorigo and Bob Stroman, 61%; Marge McMillen and Stan Kozlowski, 54%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – North-south, Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 63.4%; Paul Morgante and Marv Feuerstein, 57.5%; east-west, Dorothy and Ed Rupp, 62.5%; Kay Brinkman and Lynda Pettit, 61.5%.

