Discard personal papers, old clothes and broken bikes Buffalo event

Buffalo residents can head to Elim Christian Fellowship on Nov. 3 for free document shredding, clothes recycling and a bike donation drive.

The event will be held 9 a.m. to noon at the church at 70 Chalmers Ave.

Bring your confidential documents that contain account or social security numbers, bank or medical statements and tax documents for shredding. Items such as junk mail, envelopes and magazines will not be accepted.

Worn or torn clothes and shoes will be accepted for the clothing recycling.

Bicycles in any condition will be accepted for the bike drive.