Channel 4 to add reporter to 'Wake Up!' in January

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) is expanding its “Wake Up!” team in January.

Gabrielle Mediak, a Lancaster native and 2014 Buffalo State College graduate, will be an on-air and digital reporter, generate content for the morning program and contribute exclusive content for the web, News Director Lisa Polster said.

Mediak has most recently worked for Spectrum News in Syracuse and previously worked at Time Warner in Buffalo as a news assistant and producer, and as a reporter at Spectrum in the Elmira and Binghamton areas.

Katie Alexander will be on maternity leave in January, but Mediak is an addition to the morning show, Polster said.

Here is more information about “An Afternoon with Mary McDonnell,” the event taking place at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Robert W. Marvel Theater at Fredonia State College.

Tickets are $5 for Fredonia students and $20 for the general public. A VIP ticket, which includes a private reception at 1:30 p.m. with the award-winning actress, is $40. Tickets are available in the ticket office in the William Center on campus or online here.

All proceeds go to the Department of Theater and Dance Emergent Needs Fund established in the Fredonia College Foundation.

The two people instrumental in bringing McDonnell to Fredonia’s homecoming weekend are Ralph Blasting, the dean of the Theater Department, and June Miller Spann, the development director.

Email: apergament@buffnews.com