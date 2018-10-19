Canisius hockey falls to Atlantic Hockey favorites

Canisius College hockey couldn’t earn bragging rights in a matchup between the No. 1 and 2 ranked teams in the Atlantic Hockey preseason poll Friday night in HarborCenter.

The Golden Griffins, predicted to finish second, fell to league favorites Air Force, 7-3, in Canisius’ home opener.

The Falcons won the conference last season and made it all the way to the regional final before falling to the eventual champions, Minnesota-Duluth.

However, Air Force started the year on the wrong foot, losing to Denver and Colorado College on a western road trip.

The team’s first win of the season was largely due to Eric Feno, who notched a hat trick Friday.

Feno scored the equalizer after Canisius’ Matt Hoover opened the scoring for the Golden Griffins 1:09 into the game.

Dylan McLaughlin gave Canisius the lead back late in the first period, but the Falcons ran away with the game with a four-goal run in the second and third.

Air Force has now won five of its last six meetings with Canisius.

Canisius and Air Force will wrap up their two-game series today at 7:35 p.m. The Griffs play their first non-conference game of the season next Saturday at Clarkson.