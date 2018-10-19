The Wraparound: Sharks 5, Sabres 1
SAN JOSE -- Logan Couture collected a hat trick, the first coming as part of a flurry of two power-play tallies in 27 seconds early in the first period, as the San Jose Sharks got an early jump and pulled away to beat the Buffalo Sabres, 5-1, Thursday in SAP Center.
San Jose was just 2 for 21 on the power play for the season but quickly took advantage of a double minor for high sticking on Kyle Okposo to double its goal total with the man advantage. That was all the Sharks needed to improve to 3-3-1 in just their second home game of the season. The Sabres dropped their second straight to fall to 3-4.
On the night, the Sharks finished 3 for 7 on the power play while Buffalo was 0 for 5.
It was Buffalo's fourth straight loss to San Jose over the last three seasons, the first time they have ever dropped so many in a row against the Sharks since the men in teal entered the NHL in 1992. Before this stretch, the Sabres had been 10-0-1 against the Sharks.
First strike: Joonas Donskoi got the Sharks on the scoreboard at 3:35 as he drove the net and Erik Karlsson's shot from the right circle deflected off his body past Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton.
Quick strike: The Sharks went up 2-0 at 4:02 when Couture's soft 50-footer eluded Hutton, who was clearly screened by Jake McCabe.
Never headed: In all seven Sabres games this season, the team that scored the first goal was never tied at any point in the game.
No man advantage: The Sabres failed to score on three first-period power plays and the 0-for-5 showing dropped them to 1 for 21 over a four-game stretch. They are 0 for 20 this year in their four losses.
Breaking through: McCabe cut the Sabres' deficit in half with a goal at 1:35 of the second period, leaking in from the left point and driving home a shot from the left circle past Martin Jones. Rasmus Dahlin earned his third point of the season with an assist on the play.
Pulling away: The Sharks took a two-goal lead at 4:54 of the third on Couture's second of the game after a bad clear by Marco Scandella and a school of Rasmus Ristolainen in front by Kane. The former Sabre backhanded the puck across the crease and Couture had an empty-net to tap it home. Couture completed his hat trick into an empty net with 1:47 left.
The coup de grace: Sharks captain Joe Pavelski drove home the clincher with 8:11 left, tapping home a loose puck in the crease just seven seconds after Scandella went off for tripping.
Falling apart: The Sharks had a 19-16 edge in shots on goal through two periods. The count was 19-9 in the third period for a final count of 38-25.
In the house: The Sharks made a press box announcement that 17,389 tickets were distributed and the wording was accurate. There were all kinds of empty seats in the lower level of the arena.
Up next: The Sabres headed to Los Angeles after the game and will practice Friday in suburban El Segundo. They meet the Kings Saturday afternoon at 3:30 Eastern (12:30 Pacific), as Staples Center has a huge doubleheader starting with hockey and continuing at 8 p.m. local time with LeBron James' home opener with the Los Angeles Lakers. The road trip ends Sunday night in Anaheim.
Sharks' Erik Karlsson raves about Rasmus Dahlin, who lists Swedish star as his hockey idol
Story topics: Buffalo Sabres/ San Jose Sharks/ The Wrparoudn
Share this article