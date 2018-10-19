Buffalo man found guilty in 2017 shooting

A jury convicted a Buffalo man on Thursday of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a six-day trial over a 2017 shooting, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Sandy Jones, 34, was involved in a shooting at 12:33 p.m. Sept. 4, 2017, on Wyoming Avenue, prosecutors said. The man who was shot drove himself to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left wrist, according to prosecutors.

Police found Jones on the front porch of a Thatcher Avenue home, about a mile from the shooting scene, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to the District Attorney's Office. Jones, who was treated for his injuries at Erie County Medical Center, told police he had been shot near the Thatcher Street address.

The shooting victim testified at trial he was returning home from the grocery store when Jones approached his vehicle, armed with two guns, according to the District Attorney's Office. The victim testified Jones shot him with one gun and he used one of Jones' guns to fire a shot at Jones.

Jones was convicted on all counts in the indictment against him.

Jones, a second violent felony offender, faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison. State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia scheduled his sentencing for Dec. 5.