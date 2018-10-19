View from Vegas: Bills have few trends going for them against Colts

If it weren’t for bad luck, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck would have no luck at all. Or more specifically, if the Colts' defense ever decides to show up, it just might put the beleaguered quarterback in a position to win.

Thanks to Luck's play, in its last three games, Indianapolis has managed to outgain each of its opponents despite surrendering 42, 38, and 37 points, respectively. The Colts' offense gained 428, 459, and 478 yards in the losses.

With Luck posting 11-0 straight up and 10-1 against the spread records in his NFL career when the Colts are coming off a straight up and against the spread loss and facing an opponent coming off a loss, we’re expecting better luck for the Colts when they host the Bills.

With Derek Anderson starting his first game for Buffalo after being signed last week, the Bills seem to have very little going in their favor. Except they have this: The Bills are 8-4 straight up and 9-3 in their last 12 meetings with AFC South foes.

Prediction: INDIANAPOLIS over Buffalo by 11.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at Playbook.com or @MarcLawrence.