BONFANTE - Carolyn E. "Big C"

October 16, 2018. Daughter of Doris and the late Salvatore Bonfante; sister of David (Donna) Bonfante, Elizabeth (Gaetano) Musca, Cathy (Michael) Gamel, Paula (Charlie) Pless and Salvatore (Rita) Bonfante; also survived by 10 nieces and nephews, 14 great-nieces and nephews and many close loving cousins. Carolyn was a retired LPN who was a devoted and compassionate caregiver; she loved her career. Carolyn struggled this past year with progressive heart disease and is now at rest. No prior visitation; family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass Saturday (October 20th) at St. Margaret R.C Church, 1395 Hertel Ave. at 12:00 PM. Online guest registry at www.Wattengel.com