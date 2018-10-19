[BN] Biltz newsletter: Bills make change at WR

A new face was added to the Bills' lackluster receiving corps Thursday when Cam Phillips was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

He took the place of Robert Foster, who was released to make room. Foster had two catches for 30 yards this season on nine targets and was credited with one drop.

Adding Phillips essentially swapped one undrafted rookie for another, so on the surface this move doesn't make the Bills' receivers that much more formidable, but Phillips' addition at least brings something new to a unit that needs a wake-up call.

Jim Kelly among ex-players going to see Bills play Reich's Colts: Well this is cool: Colts coach and former Bills QB Frank Reich said a number of his former teammates are coming out to see his team face the Bills this week.

Meeting called to sort out special teams: Poor special teams play gave the Texans an edge in a close game last week. To help eradicate those mistakes, Lorenzo Alexander and Stephen Hauschka apparently called a team meeting this week focused on improving the special teams, Jay Skurski reported.

Matt Milano coming of age for Bills at linebacker: It feels like every other week there's a story touting Milano's strong sophomore season. Had the Bills pulled on the win against Houston, one of Milano's plays could have been one of the highlights of the season so far.

NFL picks for Week 7: All three pickers picked Derek Anderson's Bills to cover +7.5 at Indianapolis.

Bills' normal nickel package locks down Texans: For the second time this year, the Bills didn't use their base 4-3 defense for the entire game. They locked down the Texans in the nickel defense, featuring Taron Johnson as the extra DB.

NFL Bettors Guide: The Saints' high-powered offense against the Ravens' solid defense made for Milt Northrop's game of the week.

Voice of the Fan: "Peterman is an undeniably great guy. He is just a physically limited, tragic player in this painful drama, who doesn’t belong in the starring role, starting role, or any role for that matter."

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.