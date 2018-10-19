84-year-old woman injured in two-car crash

A City of Tonawanda woman suffered upper-body injuries Friday in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Young Street and Cranbrook Road, according to Tonawanda police.

Lorraine Jensen, 84, was traveling north on Young and attempting to turn onto Cranbrook when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle driven by Gregory Tedesco, 58, of Buffalo. The accident occurred at 1:35 p.m.

Jensen was transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. Tedesco declined medical treatment, police said.

The accident remained under investigation Friday. Charges are pending, according to police.