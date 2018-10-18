ZAWADA, Charlotte (Chudy)

October 15, 2018. Of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. "Curly" Zawada. Dearest mother of Sandra (Richard) Boehler. Grandmother of Zachary Boehler. Sister of the late Julia Zuchlewski, Sr., Mary Eucharia, Anna Kasprzyk and Stanley Chudy. There will be no prior visitation. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Assumption, 435 Amherst Street, Buffalo on Friday at 10:00 AM. Please assemble at the church. Entombment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Charlotte worked for many years at the Brand Names in Kenmore. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com. Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, East Aurora.