WILLARD, Malcolm A.

WILLARD - Malcolm A. Age 94, October 15, 2018. Beloved husband of 69 years to Norma J. (nee Wagner); devoted father of Mark (late Patricia) Willard, Richard (Elisa) Willard, Robert Willard, and David (Kim) Willard; loving grandfather of Matthew (Kristin) Willard, Michael (Katie) Willard, Mason (Cara) Willard, and Noah Willard; great-grandfather of Jadey and Macie; dear brother-in-law of Virginia (late Howard) Main and Stuart (late Joan) Wagner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday 10 AM - 12 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Service will immediately follow at noon. Mr. Willard was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps. To share your condolences online, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com