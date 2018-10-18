WIGGINS, James Greg

WIGGINS - James Greg Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 14, 2018. Devoted father of Latashia Wiggins; cherished grandfather of four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; loving son of the late Harold Wiggins and Louise (nee House) Myers; dear brother of Laura Ballard, Jayne Jones and Harold Wiggins, Jr. Greg is remembered with endearment by Sabrina Wiggins. Survived by a host of family and friends. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited for an Inurnment Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.