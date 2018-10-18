Wheelchair stolen from Niagara Falls gas station

Someone stole a wheelchair early Thursday morning from outside the Seneca One Stop gas station on Niagara Street in Niagara Falls, according to a police report.

A Maryland man told police he left a wheelchair next to his van for about 10 minutes as he went inside the gas station, located next to Seneca Niagara Casino, around 12:30 a.m.

The wheelchair, which was black and green and was foldable, had been used by the man's friend, who was sleeping inside the van at the time, the victim told police.