Villa Maria College warns its community of on-campus armed robbery

Villa Maria College notified its campus community of an on-campus armed robbery that happened Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. in the west parking lot at the rear of the main building near the maintenance garage on the Cheektowaga campus at 240 Pine Ridge Road, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff at 10:38 a.m.

The college said it is working with the Cheektowaga Police to learn more information.

Villa Maria said the description of the alleged perpetrator is a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants; and that the Cheektowaga Police have a search for the suspect underway.

The college urged "all members of the campus community to be aware of their surroundings and practice good safety measures at this time."

Villa Maria asked that if anyone sees anything suspicious on campus, they should notify campus security at 870-7176 or dial 911.

The college's statement said, "all members of the campus community contribute to keeping the campus and each other safe. If you need assistance, an escort, or need to report an incident please contact Security at (716) 870-7176 or by dialing '1' in any hallway phone."

Anyone wishing to pass on information to the Cheektowaga Police can do so via their nonemergency line at 686-3500.