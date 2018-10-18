TWOREK, Tillie M. (Wieritsch)

October 16, 2018, at age 98. Beloved wife of the late Leon Tworek; loving mother of Christine (late Jerome) Fronczak, late Jane (late Gerald) Milbrand and late Leon Tworek; cherished Busia of six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by sisters and brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Friday, 4-8 PM at the Kazmierczak funeral home, inc., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9AM in St. Gabriel RC Church, kindly assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined.