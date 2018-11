THURNHERR, Ryan E.

THURNHERR - Ryan E. Of Lancaster, NY. October 16, 2018. Beloved son of Richard (Rose) and Dawn (Lawrence) Rutkowski; dearest brother of Richard III, Justin (Jennifer), Tracy (Dustin) Schuster, Joseph, and Jennifer; also survived by many family members and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7 PM, with services being held at St. John's Lutheran Church at 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY, Saturday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church.