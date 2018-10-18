Lockdown lifted at Sweet Home High School

Amherst Police lifted a lockdown placed on Sweet Home High School in Amherst Thursday afternoon, after a student reported seeing a person in a vehicle riding around the school with a gun pointed at the building, according to a tweet from Amherst Police.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 3 p.m., but students were still being released under police supervision.

Donald Feldman, community relations officer for the district, said the lockdown was put in place at 2:10 p.m. after a student reported seeing a man in a vehicle riding around the school with a gun pointed at the school. The entire school was checked with negative results, police said in a statement contained in their tweet.

Police later released a statement saying the student who said she witnessed the incident indicated she had seen a flash and heard a loud noise, but could not definitively say she had heard a gunshot.

A lockdown means no one inside the building was allowed to leave until police gave clearance, Feldman said.

As a precaution, all the other district buildings were placed in lockout, which means no one from outside was allowed to enter, Feldman said.

Amherst Police asked anyone with information about the reported incident to call the department at 689-1311.