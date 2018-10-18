Student reports armed robbery in Buffalo State residence hall

A SUNY Buffalo State student was the apparent victim of an armed robbery in a campus residence hall Thursday afternoon, according to a statement emailed to Buffalo State students.

The student reported that two people, one of whom displayed a gun during the robbery, took his cellphone and backpack before fleeing campus, according to the statement.

The alleged robbery occurred in Tower 4, a residence hall on the northern edge of campus, along Iroquois Drive.

University Police at Buffalo State asked anyone with information to call the department's anonymous tip line at 878-3166 or main UPD office at 878-6333.

The emailed statement advised resident students not to admit anyone they do not know to residence halls.