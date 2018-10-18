Schumer to Tonawanda Coke: Pay the $2 million for health study

Tonawanda Coke's shutdown and bankruptcy shouldn't allow the company to shirk its final $2 million payment to help fund an ongoing University at Buffalo health study, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said today.

Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Tonawanda Coke to make its final court-ordered payment of $2,037,291 "with all due haste."

In a letter to company executive Mike Durkin, Schumer rebuked Tonawanda Coke for intending not to make full payment on its obligation.

"Tonawanda Coke has polluted the community for decades; the community service payments resulted from violation of federal law and are necessary to fund studies to understand how air pollution, including emissions from Tonawanda Coke, has impacted the community," Schumer wrote.

The payment will fund a portion of UB's $11.4 million epidemiological study.

Without the funds, researchers might have to re-prioritize how the study is executed, UB officials have said.