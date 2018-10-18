SANTONATI, Constance (Randazzo)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 16, 2018. Devoted mother of John Santonati, the late Carol (Paul) Sciortino and the late Angelo Santonati; cherished grandmother of Giovanni Sciortino and Alicia Santonati; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Randazzo; dear sister of Joseph (Josie) Randazzo, the late Clara (late Ray) Sutliffe and the late Marian (late Raymond) Schultz; also survived by several loving nieces and nephews, including Gale (Paul) Battaglia and Deborah (Ronald) Kaiser. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-7PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Committal Service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 800 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com