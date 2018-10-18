Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 18, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: In the opinion of football coach Mike Ditka, born on this date in 1939, “If God had wanted man to play soccer, he wouldn’t have given us arms.”

GIFT SOLUTIONS – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary hosts a sale of T-shirts, sweatshirts and caps from Buffalove from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the hospital atrium. Proceeds benefit the hospital.

Or find a gift among the new and gently used items at the Northtown Christian Women’s Connection Re-Gifting luncheon at 11:30 a.m. next Wednesday in Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Following lunch, Ginny Merritt will present an inspirational message, “Finding True Freedom.” Cost is $22. Reservations are needed by Monday. Call 775-5002 or 835-1061.

FRIDAY FEASTS – Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, 6864 Campbell Blvd. at Bear Ridge Road, offers a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Fish, shrimp and chicken dinners are $10 to $13.75 and include two sides and a beverage.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 850 Dodge Road, Getzville, holds a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Dinners are $10, $5 for kids 3 to 14, and include meatballs, salad, dessert and a beverage.

TAILS WAGGING – Ten Lives Club cat shelter will hold a “Trick and Trunk” sale with Purina dog food and cat treats at its warehouse, 3741 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell, for the next two weekends from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For info, call 646-5577 or email tenlivesclub@yahoo.com.

FILL THE FREEZER – Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence, holds its annual meat raffle Saturday in the Parish Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., first raffle will be at 6:30. Admission is $5 and includes a roast beef sandwich, chips, beer and pop. For info, call Luther Townsend at 200-9188.

The Kenmore Lions Club hosts a meat raffle Saturday evening in Amvets Post 13, 25 Review Place. Doors open at 6, first spin is at 7, grand finale spin at 9. Tickets are $5 and include one beer, wine or pop. Outside snacks are allowed, but no outside beverages. There will be a cash bar and food available for purchase. To reserve a table, call 876-8379.

WHERE’S THE FIRE? – The William Mattar First Safety Program is offering free smoke detectors in conjunction with Fire Safety Month. Certificates for the devices, redeemable at Ed Young’s True Value Hardware, 5641 Main St., Williamsville, can be requested online by filling out the Fire Safety form at williammattar.com.

Congratulations to former Fire Chief Robert W. Schober, who was recently honored for 60 years of service with the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Company in the Town of Tonawanda. He joined the department Oct. 13, 1958.

