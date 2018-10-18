Reader Challenge: We have a winner and a new challenge

For our latest Reader Challenge, we asked for photos of fall vignettes. After we narrowed it down to four, readers voted.

Courtney Gorman's display received 82.4 percent of the votes.

"I love to decorate," she said.

Her outdoor display includes such seasonal items as cornstalks, a variety of pumpkins, mums, a friendly ghost and planters filled with grasses, peppers, pansies and mums. She planted them herself, after attending a fall planter class at Hi-Way Garden Center in Amherst. Then she grouped it all together around the lamp post in her front yard.

"The lantern is the focal point," said Gorman, who lives on the Cheektowaga-Snyder border.

Gorman enjoys decorating and gardening. In fact, several months before participating in the Reader Challenge, Gorman submitted photos for The Buffalo News' Home of the Week. Her home was featured online in early September. See the link at the bottom of the page.

Our next Reader Challenge: Headboards

Happy with your headboard? This week we are looking for photos of interesting headboards. It can be inherited, upholstered, dreamy, dramatic, rustic, contemporary, handcrafted or something you have re-purposed as a headboard.

Email your photo to homeandstyle@buffnews.com. A phone number is helpful.

We plan to have readers vote for their favorite photo.

A few details: If your photo is voted the top pick, we would like to include your name when we announce it online. We will not print your phone number or street name, but we would like to indicate the town, village or city where you live.

There is a deadline: We need the headboard photos by 6 p.m. Oct. 23. And you can expect to see more Reader Challenges in the future.

Winners of previous Reader Challenges need to wait two months to submit photos again, please.

* Courtney Gorman, whose home was featured as The Buffalo News' Home of the Week in September, said she enjoys decorating – inside and out. You can read the Home of the Week feature here: