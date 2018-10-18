Own a home with a legacy: The Marrano family home is for sale

In 1956, Pasquale Marrano began a small home construction business known as Marrano Enterprises. Today, his company, Marrano Homes, is a leading new home builder in Western New York.

A self-made businessman focused on quality and detail, Marrano built his local empire by helping residents create their dream homes. Decades later, Marrano was finally able to build his own.

Marrano’s 4,800 square-foot estate, located at 36 Hillside Parkway on a private cul-de-sac in Lancaster, awaits its next chapter. When visitors enter the neighborhood, it’s immediately apparent why the community is often referred to as “the hidden gem of Lancaster.” A backdrop of manicured lawns, winding streets and magnificent estates of similar size and value, give this neighborhood a rare exclusivity.

“I grew up in this neighborhood, right behind my father’s estate,” said Pat Marrano, son of Pasquale Marrano and current president, Marrano Homes. “This truly was my father’s dream home.

He thought through every ounce of detail to ensure this home was built with the highest level of quality and craftsmanship. It’s what the Marrano name stands for and it’s what my father believed in. You can be sure this home comes with the Marrano stamp of approval.”

Nestled on 1.3 acres of land, Marrano’s custom, all-brick home exudes stunning curb appeal with a grand circular driveway and a picturesque front lawn. Beautiful landscaping complements a private backyard, fenced garden and three-car garage, while an added pole barn draws excitement from car enthusiasts, as it offers plenty of storage for vehicles and lawn equipment.

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home offers a variety of unique features, including multi-zone heating, nine-foot doors, ten-foot ceilings and a central vacuum system. With a ramp in the garage and an optional chair lift, it is also handicap accessible, making it a great option for any lifestyle. Tons of natural light brightens this home, complements of many large windows, transoms and skylights while unique architectural detail, such as curved walls, add to its appeal.

Upon entry, guests are greeted by a grand, two-story foyer with a step ceiling and unique turned staircase. A formal living room and dining room combination to the right of the entryway boasts rare stained-glass windows, while a flex room across the hall comes with plenty of potential for customization.

Guests will find a beautiful crystal chandelier in the dining room, mounted in the middle of a medallion above the table, along with an array of detailed features, including crown moldings and a chair rail on the walls. A nine-foot doorway, flanked by fluted trim and rosettes, leads guests into a bright, spacious kitchen.

The open kitchen boasts many high-quality features, including granite countertops, built-in appliances, a walk-in pantry, backsplash, brass hardware, ceramic tile floors and trendy light-oak cabinetry with crown-molding. In addition, three large windows with transoms allow natural light to flood into the downstairs, while offering breathtaking views of the lush backyard.

The kitchen opens into a spacious family room that connects to both a bright sunroom and a butler pantry with a granite bar, making this the perfect room for entertaining. The sunroom, brightly lit by a wall of windows, skylights and triple French patio doors, invites visitors to stay a while, as it offers 360- degree views of the grounds.

The first-floor also provides a side entrance that leads to a mudroom, a convenient addition for Buffalo’s four seasons, as well as two half bathrooms, a large coat closet, spacious laundry room and two staircases that provide access to the basement.

Upstairs, visitors will find a luxurious master bedroom that offers a sitting room with a double French door entry and window seat, a large walk-in closet and massive master bathroom. The bathroom includes many deluxe amenities, such as a dressing table, whirlpool tub, solid surface vanity and a five by four-foot shower with hand-held sprays. Guests will be pleasantly surprised when they open the door next to the shower, to find that it leads to a spacious bonus room.

Complete with a ceiling fan and skylight, this room is beckoning to be transformed into a gym.

Three additional bedrooms and a second full bathroom accompany the master upstairs. All the bedrooms include many desirable details, including windows with transoms, built-in closets and tall ceilings. One bedroom even offers access to a balcony deck that provides stunning views of the backyard.

Another appealing element to this home is its spacious basement. With eight-foot ceilings and dual access from two sets of carpeted stairways, one from the mudroom and one from the foyer, the basement welcomes the opportunity to be finished. In addition, it boasts a wine cellar that features a steel ceiling and concrete walls, making this a bonus for the sommelier in the family.

“It’s not just the architectural detail, solid structural foundation and unique features that make this home special,” said Marrano. “It’s the story in the walls of a man who was able to achieve his dreams. It’s not every day that you find a home with such a grand legacy.”

Priced at $649,900, this impressive estate is available immediately. Located in what’s been coined the “20-minute neighborhood,” 36 Hillside Parkway is just five-minutes from the 33 Expressway and NYS Thruway, making it just 20 minutes from most popular destinations in the area.

To visit 36 Hillside Parkway, take Transit Road to Pleasant View Drive and then make a right onto Hillside Parkway. For more information or to schedule a private viewing at another time, please call Cindy Jones at (716) 480-9669.

To view the virtual tour visit https://www.marrano.com/homes/.