Niagara Falls Council rejects holding public hearing on garbage user fee

The Niagara Falls City Council on Wednesday voted 4-1 against holding the public hearing that is required before the adoption of an unpopular garbage user fee.

The Cuomo administration has promised up to $12.3 million to make up for the cutoff of Seneca Niagara Casino revenues. But eliminating the $168-a-year fee for residents would blow a $3.1 million hole in Mayor's Paul A. Dyster's proposed 2019 budget.

"That unfortunately would be a situation where we would have to raise taxes a little bit or have some layoffs," said Councilman William Kennedy II, who voted no.

If there's going to be a fee, Kennedy said Thursday, the city should demand upgraded garbage services from Modern Disposal, such as picking up more bulk items and emptying public garbage cans.