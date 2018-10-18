NEVILLE, Julie Anne (Roth)

Age 40, of Grand Island, October 16, 2018. Beloved wife of 12 years to James J. Neville; loving mother of Jonathan, Jayden, Jameson and Jaxson Neville; precious daughter of Jon and Jean (nee Pino) Roth; dearest sister of Jeffrey (Andrea) Roth; daughter-in-law of Lawrence and Kathryn Neville and sister-in-law of Kolleen Neville, Christine (Paul) Janik and Kimberly (Phil) Onevelo; also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (October 19) from 4-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday (October 20) at 10 AM in St. Stephen's RC Church, 2100 Baseline Rd. on Grand Island. Everyone welcome. Please assemble at church. Julie grew up, lived and worked in Grand Island, NY. She was a beloved school teacher and coach for 18 years. Julie graduated from Grand Island High School in 1996 where she was an exceptional student and three-sport athlete. She was the school's first female 1,000 point scorer in basketball and still holds the school's record for wins in tennis. From there, Julie went to Xavier University and played Division 1 tennis. After earning her degree, Julie returned to her alma mater and began her teaching career at Huth Road Elementary School on Grand Island. Julie Neville was loved by her students, athletes and colleagues. She was an exceptional mother, wife, friend, daughter and sister. Everyone who knew Julie was a better person because of her. Above all else, Julie's greatest passion was her sons, Jonathan, Jayden, Jameson and Jaxon. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to the Neville Boys Education Fund and sent to 6839 Ava Lane, East Amherst, NY 14051. Online condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com