NAPPO, Frank

NAPPO - Frank October 17, 2018, beloved husband of Arlene (nee Schragel) Nappo; dear father of Frank (Bridget) Nappo, Jr. and Christina Nappo; dearest grandfather of Joseph DePronio, Alyssa Nappo, Isabella Nappo, Analise DePronio, Mila Constantini and Adam Constantini; brother of Anthony Nappo, Nancy (Edward) Rockwitz and the late Joseph Nappo. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home.