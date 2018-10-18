MYERS, Michael D.

MYERS - Michael D. Of West Seneca, entered into rest October 16, 2018. Loving son of Karen (nee Wohlabaugh) and the late James Myers Sr.; devoted father of Joshua Myers; dear brother of James (Andrea) Myers, and Thomas (Mary Kay) Myers; cherished uncle of Zachary and Jacob Myers; also loved by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 66 Arthur Ave., Blasdell, on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at

