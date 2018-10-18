MUSSEN, Charles A., VI "Joey Charlie"

October 15, 2018. Loving son of Chip and Linda (Babcock) Mussen; dear brother of Kelsey "KC" Mussen; grandson of Bernie, late Charlie Mussen and the late Gary and Georgia Babcock; nephew of Kelley, David (Jeanne), Gary and Mark; cousin of Eric, Lauren, Andrew, Meghan, Zachary, Chloe, Matthew, Kyle and Devan. No prior visitation. Share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, family and friends request that donations be made at www.gofundme.com/make-change-for-charles. Your donation to this cause helps further the education, treatment, advocacy and awareness surrounding the disease that is addiction.