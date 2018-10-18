Deaths Death Notices
MONAHAN, Eileen (Burke)
MONAHAN - Eileen (nee Burke)
Of Amherst, NY. October 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John F. Monahan; loving mother of Sheila (late Russell) Abelein, John (Shelley), Thomas (Bonnie), Paul (Paula) Monahan, Barbara (Robert) Kopacz, P.J. (Beth), Michael (Elizabeth) Monahan; grandmother of 18; sister of the late Barbara (late James) Gallagher. Family will be present for memorial visitation on Friday from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Leo the Great Church on Saturday at 9 AM, followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
