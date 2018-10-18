Share this article

print logo

Mercy Hospital dedicates new cardiac surgical suites

| Published | Updated

Mercy Hospital has opened its new cardiac surgical suites, part of a $12.5 million, 24,000-square-foot addition to the South Buffalo hospital.

The new surgical suites are more than double the size of the hospital's existing operating rooms. The additional space allows equipment to be centered around the surgical field, while allowing space for staff to circulate around the perimeter.

Story topics: / /

Matt Glynn – Matt Glynn has been a business reporter with The Buffalo News since 2000. He is a native of Youngstown and lives in Buffalo.
There are no comments - be the first to comment