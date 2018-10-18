Mercy Hospital dedicates new cardiac surgical suites
Mercy Hospital has opened its new cardiac surgical suites, part of a $12.5 million, 24,000-square-foot addition to the South Buffalo hospital.
The new surgical suites are more than double the size of the hospital's existing operating rooms. The additional space allows equipment to be centered around the surgical field, while allowing space for staff to circulate around the perimeter.
Story topics: business news/ health care/ Local News
