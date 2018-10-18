MALONEY, Betty A. (Augustine)

October 14, 2018, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Maloney; loving mother of Brian (Nancy Nitka), Barry (Diane), Molly A., Michael (Lynnleigh), and David (Lynn) Maloney; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Anthony) Belcer, Brendan (Christa), Arthur (Renee), Johanna, Daniel, Erin, Helena and Sebastian Maloney; adored great-grandmother of Josephine Margaret Belcer, Layla, Griffin, and Mason Maloney. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to assemble Saturday at 8:45 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct. at Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends invited. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com