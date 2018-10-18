Letter: We must stop ourselves from leaning too far right

After World War II we went into Germany and implemented a program called denazification. Its purpose was to counter the propaganda that had been willingly accepted by the German people. We are almost at that same point here today in the United States. Do we need a catastrophe on the scale of World War II or worse? Might it even be Germany that has to come here to force the rule of law on us and implement deFoxification?

Spencer Lingenfelter

Alden