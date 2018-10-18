Letter: Trial delay is the reason for so much voter apathy

So now the trial for Rep. Chris Collins is pushed off until 2020.

He denies the obvious: insider trading to save his relatives’ stock losses. And his Republican supporters will undoubtedly vote him back into office despite his alleged criminal activity. Party loyalty above principle.

So the residents of the gerrymandered New York 27th Congressional District will be stuck with a corrupt congressman and president.

No wonder people don’t vote.

Steve Clancy

East Amherst