Letter: Kanye West makes sense, contrary to leftist opinion

Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo are a couple of intellectual lightweights; Dumb and Dumber comes to mind. Is it any wonder why CNN’s ratings are in the dumper featuring clowns like these two? Kanye West’s comment about the left’s policies (welfare) displacing men fathers from the homes of black families couldn’t be more spot on.

To quote Thomas Sowell, American economist and social theorist, who is currently Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University: “The black family survived centuries of slavery and generations of Jim Crow, but it has disintegrated in the wake of liberals’ expansion of the welfare state.”

John Ringer

Buffalo