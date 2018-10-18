Share this article

Despite a renewed effort by the County Legislature to fire Water Authority Chairman Jerome Schad, he isn't going anywhere. (Mark Mulville/News file photo)

Legislature votes 6-5 to have chairman fire Water Authority commissioner

In a 6-5 vote mostly along party lines Thursday, the Erie County Legislature called on Chairman Peter Savage to fire Erie County Water Authority Chairman Jerome Schad.

Schad, a Democrat, is the last remaining commissioner who served on the three-member authority board when the state released a scathing report outlining numerous ECWA governance and transparency failures.

The resolution was endorsed by the five Republican-supported minority members, as well as Democrat Thomas Loughran, a longtime critic of the authority.

Savage, a Democrat, has maintained the position that Schad has led transparency reforms at the authority and deserves to remain.

"I respect my colleagues, but I do not intend to remove Mr. Schad," he said. "I believe we should be looking forward. I think it's obvious the three commissioners that are in place work well together and are implementing changes."

