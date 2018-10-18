LASKOWSKI, Norbert H.

LASKOWSKI - Norbert H. Suddenly, October 13, 2018, at age 82, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Fiorella (nee Bonetti); father of Kim (John) Lumadue, Roberta (Al) Repertorio, Susan (David) Laskowski, Liz (Chris) Heaton, Grace (Roy) Comisso, and Jennifer (Mike) Isbrandt; grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Robert (Doris); also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. Norbert selflessly donated his body to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. A Celebration of Life Mass will be Saturday, October 20 at 10 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY. Flowers gratefully declined.