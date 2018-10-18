KRCMARIK, J. Mark

KRCMARIK - J. Mark Of Derby, NY, 70, passed away Friday, October 12, 2018. Beloved husband of June Krcmarik (Wisniewski); loving father of Krista Krcmarik Kemper (Bart); grandfather of Cambra and JT Krcmarik. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Jo Warnick (Frankenmuth, MI) and brother Kevin Marek (Cranston, RI); as well as many nieces and nephews. Mark was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Alecia Frances Krcmarik; and sister Mildred Bishop (New Lothrop, MI). Mark was a native of New Lothrop, MI and graduated from Michigan Technological University. The son of Joseph and Dorothy (Wanek), Mark was a professional engineer, enjoyed golfing, traveling and meeting people. Best of all, Mark loved telling stories. Every person who met Mark heard one of his stories. A Memorial Service to celebrate Mark's life is planned for family and friends at Suncliff Inn on the Lake on Lakeshore Rd., Derby, on Saturday, October 20 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.