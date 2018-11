KAMMERER, Marilyn J.

KAMMERER - Marilyn J. Of West Seneca, NY. October 17, 2018. Sister of the late Phyllis (Edgar) Murphy, Richard (late Mary Lou) and Paul (Mary) Kammerer. Survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend A Mass of Christian Burial from Queen of Heaven RC Church, Saturday at 9 AM. www.hoyfuneralhome.com