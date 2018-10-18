Jim Kelly among ex-players going to see Bills play Reich's Colts

There will be a mini-Bills glory days reunion Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium when the Bills visit Indianapolis.

Jim Kelly will be among a small group of ex-Bills in attendance to see the game against Frank Reich's Colts.

"Jim Kelly will be here," Reich said on a conference call with Buffalo-area media. "John Kidd was another teammate of mine, he will be here. I’ve heard Thurman (Thomas) and some others, but I’m not sure who. I don’t think they all are going to make it. I think a few of the guys are going to make it.”

It says a lot about the togetherness of the Bills' alumni.

“Yeah, it was a real close-knit group," Reich said. "We had a lot of good years and a lot of wins together, so it will be good to see whoever ends up showing up.”

Reich acknowledged he roots for the Bills when they're not playing his team.

"I have high regard for the Bills organization, I can’t not," he said. "I root for and I like the Bills and have a lot of friends there, still there. But yeah, this is just the next game. Looking forward to playing them and having a chance to go up against a good team. I mean, this defense is playing really good right now. So they have really good players.”

Who does Reich think his ex-teammates are rooting for?

“That’s a good question. I’m not even going to ask.”